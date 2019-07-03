Spide Man: Far From Home has finally hit theaters which means viewers have seen the number of flexible and cape worthy outfits worn by Spider-Man and Mysterio. The woman behind the creations is designer Anna B. Sheppard who brought the pieces to life with an intention to make past looks resemble a thing of the past.

“I was always impressed by the cape in Doctor Strange, and I said, ‘Okay guys, let’s do an even more beautiful cape,'” Anna toldEW of Mysterio's cape, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Pete Parker debuts a new suit in the film, a black and white one with web wings to enhance his glide through the air.



“It has to be stretchy, and it has to withstand a lot of trouble and different gymnastics he does in the movie,” Anna explained of the design. “A lot of movement, a lot of stretching in every possible direction — plus it has to be breathable because he’s wearing a mask over his face all the time.”

As for more on Jake's character, his suit is described as being quite heavy with the armored exterior but apparently, the actor took it like a champ. “Jake really took to it like a fish to water,” Anna added. “He wears it very well. I was afraid because it’s heavy, of course, [and] the armor is quite constricting, and the cape is huge and long. No! He really took it in his stride and never complained.”

