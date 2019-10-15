Spider Loc was once known as one of the core members of G-Unit, even becoming the CEO of their West Wing for a bit. He was dropped from the team eight years ago and, during an appearance on Wheel of Fortune several years ago, he reportedly noted that he had been working as a security officer. It turns out that Loc either left his previous profession or has transitioned into another career path because the rapper shared a video of himself hard at work at the docks, informing the world of how he's been keeping busy lately.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's uncommon to see a rapper publicizing their day job. For many emerging artists, it's impossible to fund your music career without a steady 9-to-5. You've got to pay the bills and, on top of that, if you want quality music videos and promotional plans, you need to provide the dough. Gossip websites have started to pick up this story, which involves the new career that Spider Loc is enjoying in the hours before his studio ventures.

Working as a longshoreman, Loc showed off some of the moments he looks forward to during the day: loading and unpacking ships filled with heavy cargo. While this doesn't mean that the artist is done for good with rap, it does spell out the fact that he recognizes he isn't as popping as he once was. Spider Loc went and got himself an honest job to provide for his family and there's nothing wrong with that. Shout out to this man.

