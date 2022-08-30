Spice Unveils New Project "Emanicipated"

As we approach the end of the summer, Spice is closing out things on a high note. The Queen Of Dancehall returned last week with the release of her new album, Emancipated. The singer's 9-track effort includes no features whatsoever but they aren't necessary, anyway. Spice's massive presence fills up the infectious production across the album through her lyrics and vigorous flow.

The latest release from Spice arrives a little over a year after she released 10, which boasted features from Shaggy, Sean Paul, and more. The project debuted at #6 on the Billboard Reggae album charts before earning a nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 64th Grammys.

Needless to say, Spice has been working heavily recently. Press play below and let us know your thoughts on her new project.