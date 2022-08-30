mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Spice Unveils New Project "Emanicipated"

Aron A.
August 30, 2022 16:56
61 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Emancipated
Spice

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Queen Of Dancehall closes out the summer with her new project, "Emancipated."


As we approach the end of the summer, Spice is closing out things on a high note. The Queen Of Dancehall returned last week with the release of her new album, Emancipated. The singer's 9-track effort includes no features whatsoever but they aren't necessary, anyway. Spice's massive presence fills up the infectious production across the album through her lyrics and vigorous flow. 

The latest release from Spice arrives a little over a year after she released 10, which boasted features from Shaggy, Sean Paul, and more. The project debuted at #6 on the Billboard Reggae album charts before earning a nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 64th Grammys.

Needless to say, Spice has been working heavily recently. Press play below and let us know your thoughts on her new project. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Spice Unveils New Project "Emanicipated"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject