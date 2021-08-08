mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Spice Shares Debut Album "10"

August 08, 2021
Spice

Spice taps Shaggy, Sean Paul, and more for new project, "10."


Spice has crossed over into the American market, largely due to her appearance on Love & Hip Hop. In Jamaica, she remains the Queen Of Dancehall, and rightfully so. Every single verse, record, and song she drops is nothing short of heat and that's consistency has carried her career since her breakout moment alongside Vybz Kartel on "Romping Shop" in 2008.

After nearly 13 years since her timeless collaboration with Vybz Kartel, she's finally unveiled her debut album, 10. Laced up with a solid 15 songs in total, Spice enlists a slew of collaborators to bring her vision to life. Shaggy appears twice including on "Go Down Deh" alongside Sean Paul. Other features on the project include Nicho, Olaf Blackwood, and Melissa Musique.

Peep Spice's debut album 10 below and sound off with your favorite track in the comments. 

