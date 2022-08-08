Spice 1 reflected on Tupac's friendship with Janet Jackson, recalling that he failed at an attempt at romancing her during a new interview with the Art of Dialogue on Monday. The rapper says that Jackson was weary of Pac's reputation as well as allegedly being thrown off after he hooked up with one of her background dancers.

“I was egging ‘Pac on to get with Janet,” Spice 1 recalled. “I kept on like, ‘Hey, man. You need to go holla at Janet, my n***a. You trippin’.’ I don’t know what happened with that. I guess she got mad at him and wanted him to take an AIDS test and all kinds of crazy shit. But damn. Still to this day, I’m like, ‘Man, you should have got with Janet.’ But J.D. [Jackson’s ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri] handling that though.”



Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

He continued: “He was fuckin’ with her and everything was cool. He was tryin’ to holler at her and everything. Maybe she was gonna holler at him or talk to him. But I think, you know, man …. you be asking me some crazy shit. He was like, ‘Man, shit she was taking too long.’ I think he ended up fucking one of her dancers or something and shit, and that struck a nerve. She wasn’t fuckin’ with that. She was like, ‘N***a, you out your goddamn mind.’ That kinda ended everything right there I think — from my perspective, from my view. Something like that. Janet wasn’t fuckin’ with that. She was like, ‘No, n***a.'”

Tupac and Janet Jackson famously worked together for the 1993 film Poetic Justice. Jackson was married to René Elizondo at the time; however, their co-star, Regina King, recently claimed that their romantic chemistry was clear. Jackson and Elizondo ended up getting divorced in 2000.

This isn't the first time Spice 1 has made claims about Pac's love life. Earlier this year, he said that Pac and Faith Evans were "fuck buddies."

