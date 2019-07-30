mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Spice 1 Drops Off "Platinum O.G." Ft. Pimp C, Too Short & More

Aron A.
July 29, 2019 20:45
Platinum O.G.
Spice 1

Spice 1 is back with his new project.


West Coast legend Spice 1 blessed fans with his new project, Platinum O.G. this past weekend, his fourteenth studio album in his illustrious career. The rapper's latest project was made in collaboration with  Elder and Ace 1 who produced the project in its entirety. The project's campaign was kicked off with "Since 85" ft. Devin The Dude and Kurupt. He followed it up with "Doing What The Playas Do," a City Boy anthem for the O.Gs featuring Too Short and Pimp C. Other guest appearances include  Rappin 4-Tay, The Outlawz, MC Eiht, B-Legit, Big Mike, Hussein Fatal, Yukmouth, Big Syke, Money B, Lil Eazy E and more.

“This album is like my All Eyez On Me to the world,” Spice 1 said about the project in a press release.  “It’s me and my homies, some here, some not with us anymore, bringing that west coast gangster shit on some banging ass beats.”

Spice 1 Devin The Dude Kurupt Pimp C Too Short west coast Mixtapes
