Spice 1 Drops Off "Platinum O.G." Ft. Pimp C, Too Short & More

West Coast legend Spice 1 blessed fans with his new project, Platinum O.G. this past weekend, his fourteenth studio album in his illustrious career. The rapper's latest project was made in collaboration with Elder and Ace 1 who produced the project in its entirety. The project's campaign was kicked off with "Since 85" ft. Devin The Dude and Kurupt. He followed it up with "Doing What The Playas Do," a City Boy anthem for the O.Gs featuring Too Short and Pimp C. Other guest appearances include Rappin 4-Tay, The Outlawz, MC Eiht, B-Legit, Big Mike, Hussein Fatal, Yukmouth, Big Syke, Money B, Lil Eazy E and more.

“This album is like my All Eyez On Me to the world,” Spice 1 said about the project in a press release. “It’s me and my homies, some here, some not with us anymore, bringing that west coast gangster shit on some banging ass beats.”