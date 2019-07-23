Spice 1 Drops Off “Doing What The Playas Do” Ft. Pimp C & Too $hort

Spice 1 is undoubtedly a legend in West Coast and hip-hop as a whole. He's getting ready to release a new album at the end of the week titled, Platinum O.G. Ahead of the album's release, he released a new song titled, "Doing What The Playas Do." With a title like that, it was only right for Spice 1 to add the voices of two prominent playas, Pimp C and Too $hort. The single was produced by Elder and Ace with co-production credits going to N.O. Joe. The three rappers spit slick game for their verses before Lee Royal comes through on the hook.

Spice 1's Platinum OG drops on Friday and includes features from Devin The Dude, Kurupt, Rappin 4-Tay, The Outlawz, MC Eiht, B-Legit, Big Mike, Hussein Fatal, Yukmouth, Big Syke, Money B, Lil Eazy E and more. Elder and Ace hold down the entire production on the track.

“This album is like my All Eyez On Me to the world,” Spice 1 said about the project. “It’s me and my homies, some here, some not with us anymore, bringing that west coast gangster shit on some banging ass beats.”

Quotable Lyrics

When she jumpin' on my dick

Throwed on the potion

When I hit her from the back

I told a bitch hold it open

I'm a young red n***a, I'm a country ass boy

Get to switchin', pop the trunk on my candy ass toy

Got the beats and the chain, grain and the leather

Watch the gold diggin' bitches tryna keep they head together