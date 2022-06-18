Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls both tragically died at an early age, but decades after their passing, the music, legacy, and stories they left behind remain in constant conversation. Most recently, Spice 1 opened up about what both recording artists had in common during an interview with The Art of Dialogue, specifically touching on their shared lust for Faith Evans.

The Florida-born singer was married to The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 up until his passing in 1997, but before that, rumour has it, she and Pac spent some time between the sheets together.

George De Sota/Getty Images

"Faith, that was ‘Pac’s girl," Spice recalled. "Not his girl, but her and ‘Pac had something together. They was f*ck buddies. It’s f*cked up to say this, but we’re gonna keep it real," he continued.

"A lot of muthaf*ckas — and I don’t want to kill nobody’s game or nothing — but a lot of muthaf*ckas, you got one bitch that you know that don’t give a f*ck who you with and you don’t give a f*ck who she with from infinity and into beyond, y’all f*ckin. Period. And that was ‘Pac and Faith."





Though they were apparently dedicated to sleeping together, Spice doubled down on the fact that the two had nothing more than a physical relationship; it was Biggie who fell in love with Evans.

"We all fall in love; it’s not a fault of anyone. It happens. Bad bitch, you start liking her a lot. You fall in love. Nothing wrong with that," the interviewee said of his friend's decision. "Muthaf*ckas try to tell you, ‘Hey, that ain’t the bitch to f*ck with.’ Love is blind all the time. Everybody does this shit. We’ve all been f*cked over one way or the other."

As HipHopDX notes, Tupac appeared to comment on the situation on his "Hit 'Em Up" song, rapping, "You claim to be a player / But I f*cked your wife," though Evans denied all the rumours in her 2009 book.

What are your thoughts on Spice 1's gossip about 2Pac and Faith? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]