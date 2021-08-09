Spencer Dinwiddie is the newest member of the Washington Wizards, and now, he will be joining a team that boasts the talents of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. While Russell Westbrook might not be on the team anymore, there is no doubt that the Wizards have solid pieces on the roster and that moving forward, they could be a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference if they find some chemistry early on.

If you've followed Dinwiddie's career, you would know that he has had some interesting ideas about his salary and the way he does business. Dinwiddie is a big fan of crypto, and he has even done GoFundMe's to crowdsource his free agency. Now, however, Dinwiddie has structured his contract in a way that is truly bizarre.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

According to reporter Bobby Marks, if the Wizards were to win the title, which is a huge "if," Dinwiddie's championship bonus would be worth $1. At this point, you might be thinking that I may have forgotten to type out some numbers after the 1, but truly I haven't. Dinwiddie will receive one whole dollar if the Wizards can win the championship. Marks explains this provision in the contract, at the 10:15 mark down below.

In the grand scheme of things, this $1 is incredibly insignificant. However, if Dinwiddie invests that dollar into the next Dogecoin, perhaps he can yield some massive returns.