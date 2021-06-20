Prior to his ACL injury, Spencer Dinwiddie was one of the key pieces to the Brooklyn Nets puzzle. In Kyrie Irving's absence, Dinwiddie was a solid point guard option who could score points when you need him to, and one can only imagine how he would have done in the playoffs had he not been injured. Now, the Nets are out of the postseason and Dinwiddie has a lot to think about in the offseason as he is now entering a new chapter of his career.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Dinwiddie will be declining his $12 million player option with the Nets, as he would rather explore his options in free agency. The timing of this news is certainly weird when you consider how the Nets were eliminated last night. Regardless, the Nets will have some cap issues next year and Dinwiddie is well aware of the fact that the team probably can't afford the contract he wants.

Dinwiddie will be a hot commodity on the market as there are plenty of teams in need of a seasoned point guard who can either start or play on the bench. Returning from an ACL injury is certainly no easy task although there are plenty of guys out there who have done it.

