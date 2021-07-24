Heading into the NBA offseason, there are various free agents who are set to make a huge splash on the market. One of those players is none other than Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie has proven himself to be a highly effective point guard who can be a starter on a team that needs one. At this point in his career, he is not looking to be a backup, and instead, would much rather be the starting guy on a championship-contending roster.

Over the last few weeks, Dinwiddie has been vocal about how much money he's looking for. For now, it seems like he won't settle for anything less than the $20 million per year range, although we'll just have to wait and see whether or not a team is willing to pay that price.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In a new report from Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times, it was theorized that Dinwiddie is taking a hard look at the Los Angeles Lakers, who could very well be in need of a point guard if they decide to move on from Dennis Schroder. Schroder was not a good fit for the Lakers, and if the purple and gold can't get Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, or Kyle Lowry, then Dinwiddie could be a prime option.

