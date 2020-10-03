mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SpaceGhostPurrp Rises From The Ashes In New Single "Dade County"

Dre D.
October 03, 2020 14:21
SpaceGhostPurrp has a new deal with Empire Distribution and he's back.


After numerous retirement announcements, mental health struggles, and threats against other artists, SpaceGhostPurrp is somehow back with a new deal and he's sounding more focused than he has in a long time.

Of course, Purrp never really stopped making music, but his recent music has been marred by bitterness and lazy bars, losing the magic that made him special in the first place. The Purrp we hear on this new track has a hunger and energy we haven't seen since the early 2010s.

His reinvigorated flow is vicious over a grim beat from Robb Bank$ go-to Loko Los with creeping synths that sound like they were sampled straight from a 70s exploitation horror flick. 

It's good to see the underground legend in a good place again and if that Bentley in the video is any indication, we might be seeing a second come up soon.

Check out the visuals for "Dade County" below. Are you feeling SpaceGhostPurrp's return?

Quotable Lyrics

Only thing a b*tch good for is getting my d*ck hard
All these hoes think they gangsta but I'm the real boss
Hit the club, pop that p*ssy or b*tch get lost
If that ho ain't making money then she could kick rocks
Man I hate a leeching b*tch that fake like she rich
B*tch your MCM a fraud, his money counterfeit
Florida n****s we do fraud but that's some old sh*t
Miami n****s we go hard I face f*ck the b*tch

