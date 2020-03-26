It's fascinating to reflect on the rise and fall of SpaceGhostPurrp, once so integral in shaping the Floridian SoundCloud hip-hop movement. Despite developing artistic chemistry with artists like Denzel Curry and A$AP Rocky in their early years, Purrp would later find himself at odds with the same rappers he once helped. It quickly became a matter not of if, but when the inevitable fallout would occur, with Purrp's reputation as a bridge burner growing in power with every social media rant.

Today, the underground legend is back at it again with another one, again aiming his sights at A$AP Rocky. Taking to Twitter, SGP explained the origin story behind his notorious feud with A$AP Rocky, though his status as an unreliable narrator should not go unnoticed. "I'm tired of holding my tongue back in 2011 I was invited to dis party in new York by asap rocky," he writes. "I was pullin up wit my girl n shit and I was on da phone like yo bruh where u at I don't see he was like "YO LOOK DOWN IM RIGHT HERE" Next thing u know he in da pool rubbin a mans ass."

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

"SO IF U WANNA KNOW WHY "ASAP ROCKY AND ASAP and EVERY RAPPER" HATE ME so much it's because I stopped hangin wit him becuase he didnt tell me dat he was homosecual on da low and I felt like he lied bout his life so n order for him 2 keep his secret ,he got me black listed in music," continues Purrp. "So all these rappers that took his side and went against are basically the ones that had to go against so I womt expose their secret , because I did literally. Nothing wrong to them at all."

As he tells it, his knowledge of Rocky's "big secret" was the main reason for their rift, as his principles simply couldn't allow him to remain tight with somebody living a lie. "This is the main real reason why "EVERYBODY HATES SPACEGHOSTPURRP" FOR no reason and been bashing my name," he concludes. "Becuase I found out his biggest secret and he hot mad because I cut him off for lyin bout his sexuality."

This isn't the first time Purrp has made unprovoked allegations about his former collaborator. Last year, he issued a disturbing threat to A$AP Rocky, claiming he would "kill" Rocky on sight. As of yet, Rocky hasn't acknowledged his former producer's rant, nor does it seem likely he will.