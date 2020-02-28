Coming on the heels of the Space Jam x Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" and "Mr. Swackhammer" colorways that launched earlier this month is the "Tune Squad" counterpart, offered in the form of a Nike LeBron 17 Low. The special edition kicks are officially scheduled to drop at 10am ET today, February 28th, via Nike.com.

Check out the early purchase link below.

The low-top LeBron 17s, priced at $160, come equipped with a white knit upper, highlighted by red and blue detailing as a nod to the Tune Squad uniforms. Additional details include a furry, Bugs Bunny themed Nike swoosh, a pink sock liner with "What's Up Doc?" on the inside of the tongue, and Tune Squad insoles.

Nike and LeBron James will be releasing plenty other Space Jam sneakers and gear in the lead up to the film's release in the summer of 2021, but today is all about the Tune Squad low-tops. Scroll down for the official images.

