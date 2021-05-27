Space Jam: A New Legacy will be coming out on July 16th and the hype is certainly palpable. LeBron James has been hitting fans with teasers for the new movie and with all of the cameos and references being jammed into the film, there are plenty of reasons to be excited. Just last year, LeBron came out with some Monstars and Tune Squad-themed colorways of the Nike LeBron 17, which were meant to help promote the new film while also giving his latest signature shoe a boost in sales. With the film, drawing closer, it seems like another Space Jam-themed Nike sneaker could be on the horizon.

Thanks to the Instagram user @Sheikhscloset, we now have a fresh look at this clean Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway which features Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny hanging out on the Nike swoosh and even the tongue. As you can see, the vast majority of the shoe is covered in white leather, all while the Nike swoosh and outsole are blue. From there, Lola and Bugs Bunny help make this a Space Jam-themed shoe that seems perfect for the collectors out there.

As it stands, there is no word yet on whether or not these will be hitting the market, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.