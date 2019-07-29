Space Jam 2 won't be hitting theaters until the Summer of 2021 but the hype has already begun as LeBron James and co. recently started filming.

In an effort to keep the Space Jam excitement rolling, Warner Bros. and Get Animated have teamed up to create a colorful, Tune Squad inspired basketball court in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The refurbished court at Rodney Park North was designed by street artists Evan Rossell and Dee Rosse, featuring Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety and Taz.

Tune Squad Court/GetAnimated

Dubbed "Tune Squad Court," the official unveiling is scheduled to take place on August 1, and will include a five-on-five game between "Team Bugs" and "Team Daffy." According to the press release, creative Director Elena Parasco will serve as the captain for Team Bugs while well-known NBA trainer Chris Brickley captains Team Daffy.

Additionally, Dyckman Park's Team ChaChing will emcee the game, while the Eric Bauza, the voice behind Bugs and Daffy, will be part of the half-time show. The court will be open to the public the day after the game on August 2.

Check out some of the photos below, courtesy of @GetAnimated.

