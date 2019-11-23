The LeBron James-led Space Jam sequel is slated to launch at theaters in the Summer of 2021 and you can expect a number of Space Jam-themed sneakers, specifically Nike LeBrons, to release leading up the premiere. In fact, some Space Jam kicks have already surfaced, including the Air Jordan 11 Low IE that dropped back in July, and the upcoming Nike SB Dunk High.

Just like the iconic "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11, the all-new Nike SB Dunk High comes equipped with a blacked out upper, highlighted by patent leather detailing with a white midsole and icy blue outsole beneath the silhouette. Additional details include the AJ11-inspired 'SB' logo on the heel in place of the traditional '23,' or '45 if we're talking about the 2016 iteration.

A specific release date for the "Space Jam" Nike SB Dunk High has not yet been announced but it is believed the sneakers will debut at select skate shops in Europe and Japan on November 27. We'll keep you posted if and when the stateside release date is announced.