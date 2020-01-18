The LeBron James-led Space Jam sequel won't be hitting theaters until the Summer of 2021, but it doesn't look like Nike will wait that long to get off some Space Jam themed LeBron sneakers.

According to GOAT's release calendar (H/T Sole Collector), a Nike LeBron 17 "Space Jam" Pack is slated to arrive during the NBA All Star weekend in February. The two-sneaker pack will allegedly consist of a "Monstars" Nike LeBron 17 releasing on February 14th, followed by a Toon Squad-inspired LeBron 17 on February 15th.

Images of the kicks in question have not yet surfaced, nor have any details regarding what each colorway will look like, but we expect that to change soon enough as the All Star festivities are rapidly approaching. We'll keep you updated if and when that news becomes available.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images