LeBron James has a #1 movie to add to his resume now. The basketball star teams up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes in "Space Jam: A New Legacy." According to Variety, the film is projected to walk away with a $32 million theater debut. That would place the film above "Black Widow," the MCU film that took first place last weekend when it opened.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee and starring LeBron James, Don Cheadle, and Zendaya, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” finds Lebron playing against a sinister AI to get his son back. The loose sequel to the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan earned $13.1 million on Friday from nearly 4000 theaters. That is Warner Bros.' biggest pandemic debut. The opening is also a great sign because the film is also available for free on HBO Max. There may even be a sequel film.

"Black Widow" took a tumble at the box office, falling 80% to bring in $8 million Friday. It takes the number two spot at the box office. The film has grossed just over $130 million so far. At number three comes “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” which earned just under $4 million on Friday.

"Fast 9" and "The Boss Baby: Family Business" round out the top five, with earnings of $2 million and $1.4 million on Friday.

