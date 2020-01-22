The LeBron James-led Space Jam sequel won't be hitting theaters until the summer of 2021, but Nike isn't going to wait that long to release some "Tune Squad" and "Monstars" merch.

In addition to the Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" colorway that'll be releasing as part of Nike Basketball's All Star collection, The Swoosh has also unveiled the Space Jam uniforms to be worn by the likes of LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Taz, as well as their villainous counterparts.

LeBron will be joined in Space Jam 2 by Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, as well as Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Diana Taurasi. Don Cheadle has also sign on - although his role in the movie has not yet been revealed. LeBron, Maverick Carter, Duncan Henderson, and Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, will serve as producers on the film, while Justin Lin, Sev Ohanian and Jamal Henderson have signed on as executive producers.

Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming collection of Space Jam 2 sneakers and apparel, and click here to preview the "Monstars" Nike LeBron 17.

