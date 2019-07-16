Filming on Space Jam 2 has only just begun, but there's already been a change in director. No, Tyronn Lue will not be taking over the position.

According to multiple reports, Malcolm D. Lee, director of "Girls Trip" and "Night School," will be taking over for Terence Nance. Deadline reports, "We hear that Nance’s departure from the project was amicable, and essentially the filmmaker and the studio/producers had different takes on the creative vision for Space Jam 2."

Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Duncan Henderson, and Maverick Carter will reportedly remain as producers on the film, while Justin Lin, Sev Ohanian and Jamal Henderson have signed on as executive producers.

Space Jam 2 is slated to hit heaters on July 16, 2021.

LeBron will be joined on set by fellow teammate Anthony Davis, as well as Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Diana Taurasi. Don Cheadle has also sign on - although his role in the movie has not yet been revealed.

James recently shared an early look at a behind the scenes photo from Space Jam 2, as seen in the tweet embedded below.