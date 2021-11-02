One of the most exciting new shows on television right now is the 50 Centexecutive produced-BMF. The tales of the rise of Big Meech and Southwest T from the streets of Detroit offered a glimpse into a world that isn't represented on television. The Black Mafia Family became folklores of the streets whose legacies are carried by word of mouth. STARZ already ordered a second season of the show just as the first one began. The legends of Big Meech and Southwest T ascend into pop culture, which made them the inspiration behind plenty of Halloween costumes this year. Plenty of kids decided to dress up as the Detroit legends, though it seems that Southwest T is hesitant to fully embrace the homages.

The BMF co-founder went to Instagram this weekend where he shared his thoughts on the numerous costumes of himself and his brother. He expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment but he would rather the kids aspire to be more like the people that play their characters on BMF rather than the real-life inspiration behind them. "Woke up to this after my nap I’m humbly honored as I know my brother would be," he wrote. "My advice to both these young men @shannywoods13 is to be better than bruh and I and more like @davinchi @lilmeechbmf God forever bless everyone."

He doubled down on his suggestion in a subsequent post where he shared even more costumes of the BMF characters and called for Big Meech's freedom. "Wow," he continued. "Once again my spirit was moved I truly appreciate the support. @imkiziah I wish my brother was here to see this. Young men I truly want everyone to make wiser and better choices than my brother and I once made. To God be all the glory and praise. #freedemetriusflenory."

Southwest T was released from prison last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Big Meech is still behind bars but he did receive some good news that his sentence would be reduced by 36 months.

