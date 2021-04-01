World-famous rap producer Southside has been called out on numerous occasions, including by the mother of his daughter, Yung Miami. The latest person to expose the record producer is Southside's own father, who dedicated a few posts to his son on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Tattoos on your face and carrying guns don't make you a gangster. Real gangsters don't choose to be gangsters, we don't have a choice. It comes from growing up poor. You a RICH B*TCH that betrays everybody that helped you become rich & famous," said Southside's father about the 808 Mafia producer. "You lieing to the WORLD like you did it all by your self. I'm telling the TRUTH ABOUT YOU. @808mafiaboss"

Instagram

Southside's dad continued by accusing the producer of hiring men to try and kill him.

"YOU KAN KEEP TRYING TO PAY PEOPLE TO KILL ME ..... GOD IS GOING TO DEAL WITH YOU. I GOT SOMETHING FOR YOUR UNCLE. YOU WERE SO OBSESSED WITH F*CKING UP MY LIFE, BUT GOD IS GOING TO DEAL WITH YOU P*SSYS. I WANT THE WORLD TO KNOW I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU. YOU AIN'T NOTHING BUT A LIL P*SSY BOY."

Instagram

In his final post targeted toward Southside, Pharaoh shared some family secrets with the world.

"@808MAFIABOSS Truth is You Haven't spoken to your GrandDad Who Taught You Boxing In 10 Years, You Slapped & Spit On Your Sister because You were Mad At Me. Your Mothers Brother Owes Your GrandDaddy 8 Months of Rent & is using Covid to not be Evicted. You Dead Ass Wrong. #Ungrateful #YouMadAtMyRap #IStartedTheMafia #ITaughtYouProduction."

Instagram

Southside recently announced that he's retiring after the next 808 Mafia album. Southside is presently live on Instagram discussing the fallout with his dad.