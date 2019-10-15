Despite their differences, mega-producer Southside wants the best for Kodak Black. The two were at odds earlier this year and now that Yung Miami is near her due date, the beatmaker is switching up on the man who previously threatened to end the City Girls' star's pregnancy.

When he first got locked up after Rolling Loud in Miami, Kodak Black made some egregious comments over the phone, freestyling from jail and threatening to punch Yung Miami in the stomach. If you're unfamiliar with Kodak's relationship with the female rapper, the two were romantically linked for a short period of time last winter, filming a music video together and even prompting engagement rumors when Kodak got down on one knee with a candy ring. Days after the spectacle though, it was revealed that Miami was actually with Southside. It would appear as though things are tamer between both men now because, in his latest social upload, Southside agrees that the Pompano Beach rapper should be released from jail.

Responding to a fan who attempted to get under the producer's skin by blurting out "Free Kodak," Southside actually issued the same sentiment. "Free dat boi," he replied with some crying emojis. When another commenter accused the 808 Mafia boss of trolling, he explained that it's nothing of the sort. "Not at all I don’t wish jail on a soul," he said.

Hopefully, everything is finished between this trio. We would love to hear Kodak on a track with Southside when he gets out.



