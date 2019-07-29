Kodak Black might be behind bars but even that can't stop him from pissing people off. If you haven't noticed, he's been in strange feuds over the past year -- from T.I. to Young M.A. -- but his latest feud stems his alleged romantic involvement with City Girls' Yung Miami. A video of Kodak proposing to Yung Miami emerged last year which ultimately turned out to be promo for his video "Christmas In Miami." Clearly, his heart was crushed when he found out that not only was Yung Miami dating Southside, but she's about to have his baby. In a freestyle he dropped over the weekend from jail, the rapper threatened to punch Yung Miami in the stomach. Needless to say, Southside wasn't impressed.

After taking to Instagram to slam Kodak's comments, he went back on Live today where fans of the "Pimpin Ain't Eazy" rapper told Southside that he was banned from Broward County. He didn't take kindly to the words but not only that, he reminded everyone that he does own property in the area. "I have a multi-million dollar home in Broward. [If ] y'all don't shut that pussy ass Broward shit up, n***a," he began. "I live in Broward. Broward Police are not playing. Y'all cap as hell," he said. You could check out Southside's response to Kodak Black fans below.