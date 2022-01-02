Southside is one of the most important and influential trap producers of all time. As he ascended with Gucci Mane and their 1017 Bricksquad crew, he produced hits such as "F**k Up Some Commas" by Future, "Tunnel Vision" by Kodak Black, "I Get The Bag" by Gucci Mane and Migos, "Both" by Gucci Mane and Drake, "Highlights" by Kanye West and many more.

However, aside from his legendary beats, Southside can tend to be provocative. In 2021, he has been arrested, ignited beef with Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black, split from his relationship with City Girl Yung Miami and announced his retirement. Most recently, though, Southside was seen on Instagram slandering the president of the United States.

Southside posted an Instagram story where he claimed Biden's supporters were not smart and just followed trends: "Last thing, where is all the stupid motherf**ckers that voted for Biden lmao? I swear we gotta stop following the trend and the internet and read things for (ourselves). Know this (Instagram) sh*t smoke and mirrors, these n****s ain't as rich as they sayin' and these b*tches ain't as bad as these filters make them look."

In the comments of the reposted story, the commenters seemed to agree with these sentiments.

These claims by Southside come just days after Biden gave in to criticism and extended the student loan debt freeze that began at the start of the pandemic. Biden initially wanted to resume student loan payments on Feb. 1, but he reconsidered after backlash from Americans and moved the date to May.

Do you agree with Southside? Check out his story below.