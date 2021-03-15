Southside -- acclaimed producer and collaborator of Future, Young Thug, G Herbo, and many more -- has reportedly been arrested, as per NBC Miami. The 32-year-old 808 Mafia beatmaker, real name Joshua Lullen, was apparently arrested in Miami on Sunday night. He was hit with charges of carrying a concealed firearm and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The arrest report details that Southside was targeted after police observed a heavily-tinted Mercedes SUV. After the vehicle came to a stop, police discovered that Southside's driver's license had been suspended. The report also indicates that two weapons were discovered in the vehicle; a handgun near his feet and another behind the passenger's seat, both loaded.

Though he claimed that he had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, though the report indicates that it too was suspended. He was eventually arrested only to be released on a $5,500 bond. At this moment, it's uncertain as to whether or not these new charges will bear any serious ramifications for the prolific 808 Mafia producer.

In other Southside news unrelated to legal matters -- Sizzle recently teased his retirement from hip-hop following the release of the upcoming 808 Mafia album. "AFTER THIS 808mafia ALBUM IM DONE IM WHERE I WANNA BE IN LIFE AS A PRODUCER IM DONE JUST KNO THIS ALBUM IS GOING TO BE GREAT," he wrote, in an Instagram announcement. "IM STILL GONE LEAD FOR THE CULTURE IM STILL GONE TRY TO PUT NEW PRODUCERS ON BUT AS A PRODUCER IM THROWING THE TOWEL IN AFTER THIS ALBUM I’m done."

