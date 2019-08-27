Tragic news has struck Southside and his family today. The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that his younger brother passed away. Although details surrounding his death aren't clear as of yet, the rapper shared a post speaking on his brother's passing. Southside revealed that he hasn't seen his brother in 15 years. He also spoke deeply that he spoke to his father about trying to reconnect them again. Although the two disconnected, Southside revealed that his father was working towards connecting the two after a decade and a half.

"Shit krazy I haven’t spoke to my little brother in 15 years," he wrote. "I asked my dad about him every time I spoke to him and just when my dad gets u back around u die I’m lost for words rite now tre pops told me how u told him u looked up to me and people did believe I was ur brother well I love u kid 4ever @pharaoh_808_mafia I love u pop #RIPTRE"

While many of Southside's peers and friends sent their condolences, Southside's father, Pharoah, also paid tribute to his late son in an Instagram post on his own page. "Tre Ashon Tyson (My Son RIP) 01-28-1999 to 08-24-2019," he wrote on the post.

We're sending our thoughts and prayers to Southside and his family during this time. R.I.P. Tre.