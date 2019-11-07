mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Southside Delivers Short New EP "Pre-Game"

Aron A.
November 06, 2019 20:51
Pre-Game
Southside

Southside is back in the mix with a short new project.


Southside is the man behind some of the biggest records that have dropped this decade. He's had a major hand in molding the sound of trap music to what it is today. Aside from being a hitmaking producer, he's also a rapper. He's released projects under the name Young Sizzle but now, he's released a brand new EP under his producer name, even though he takes the seat as a rapper. He delivers three hard-hitting bangers on this record while allowing Pyrex Whippa to hold down the production. They make an incredible pairing and hopefully, this results in more collaborations from the two. 

Pyrex Whippa's had a major year in 2019. He produced two tracks on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, as well as songs from Offset, DaBaby, and more.

