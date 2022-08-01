Southside Delivers Gritty Banger On "Whats Up"

Southside might be known for his production but every so often, he comes through with some bars. The rapper came through with some new music over the weekend with the release of "Save Me," one of two solo tracks that he dropped on Sunday. "Save Me" finds the rapper taking center stage over sinister production with details of his bedroom fantasies.

Southside has been on a roll throughout the course of the year. Along with the release of singles like "Hold That Heat" ft. Travis Scott and Future and "Save Me" ft. Lil Durk, he also played a significant role on Future's I Never Liked You and contributed production on Durk's 7220.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding new music from Southside. Check his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't tell a lie, bitch, you was a really great fuck

That pussy worth some thousands but that shit ain't worth a truck

Money, that's my bitch, so all you hoes is a dub

20 different bitches and they all think we in love

