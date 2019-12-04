Just under two months ago, City Girls' Yung Miami welcomed her second child but first with her boyfriend Southside. Summer was introduced to Yung Miami's fans through Instagram when the rapper posted an image of her daughter laying in her baby bed next to a sleeping Southside. At first, Yung came under fire for a few remarks she made about her daughter's ethnicity but all that was history when the first official photo of Summer was nothing but aww-worthy based on the little cuties looks.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Southside has now come through with an update to share of his daughter on his Instagram feed and it sees the producer multitasking. As seen in the clip below, the Swervo producer is cradling little Summer who's wide awake with the hiccups while he's intensely focused on a game he's playing. "Summer why are u just chilling with the hiccups ( my heart is really sitting in my lap ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️)," he captioned the clip.

In other Yung Miami and Southside updates, the couple declared 2020 the year of the Sugar Daddy. The new trend was started after Southside sent Yung an image of new handbags and asked her to "drag" him around and let him pay for everything - what a life.