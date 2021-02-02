Southside Blessed Future On "Stick Talk"

Today marks the thirty-second birthday of Southside, one of the game's most valuable producers in recent years, and it feels appropriate to highlight one of his many notable hits for the occasion. As it happens, all roads tend to lead back to Future's classic DS2, a project on which Southside played a major role in shaping the music. Though he produced many of the album's cuts alongside Metro Boomin, the fan-favorite "Stick Talk" was one of his own creations, a melancholic and urgent guitar-driven banger.

Future takes to the track with ease, his melodic cadence blending nicely with the arpeggiated guitar -- even his more outrageous lyrics seem to resonate all the more over Southside production. "I ain't got no manners for no sluts," admits Future. "I'ma put my thumb in her butt." There's a cavalier charm evident in Future's demeanor throughout, and one has to wonder if Southside simply excels at bringing it out of him. In fact, Southside tends to bring the best out of anyone he's working with, a testament to his versatility and practiced ear for production.

Check it out now for old times sake, and join us in wishing a happy birthday to Southside, always welcome on a track.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

We be talking stick talk, we be talking bricks too

We be talking lick talk, and I'ma fuck your bitch too

I ain't got no manners for no sluts

I'ma put my thumb in her butt