Legendary producer Southside and Chicago's own Lil Durk are teaming up for what we expect to be another banger. Southside announced a new video and song with Lil Durk titled "Save Me" that will drop this Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOUTHSIDE (@808mafiaboss)

The newly-teased track also comes with big news from the 33-year-old producer. He said he's working on three albums at once all coming very soon, of which one of them is his collaboration with Lil Durk. Sizzle previously said he would retire after a new 808 Mafia album, so it's unclear whether these new drops are a part of that plan or a course correction. No matter the case, fans are stoked.













Durkio's been teasing new music recently and has had a killer 2022 so far, with three versions of his 7220 album dropping months apart. He also recently dropped a hit song and video with Cardi B and Kanye West.

He and Southside have much more to come. Lil Durk announced a collaboration album with Metro Boomin and Southside built up hype with his Travis Scott and Future collab in April.

That's not all that the two hip-hop hitmakers have cooking up. The Chicago rapper modeled for a Marc Jacobs campaign with Bella Hadid yesterday, adding more achievements to his fashion resumé. The Atlanta producer is also rumored to be working on a project with another Chicago rap star, Polo G, who's very excited about the project..

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop while we wait for the latest heat from Durkio and Sizzle.