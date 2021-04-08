4/20 is coming up in just a couple of weeks from now which means all of you stoners out there will be able to rejoice and celebrate the day that was made just for you. This time of year usually brings about some unique pieces of merch to help coincide with 4/20 and this year, that is exactly what Adidas is doing as they have announced some weed-themed sneakers. One of those shoes is actually a collaboration with South Park on a Campus 80s model that was made after the stoner character Towelie.

Just like the Towelie from the show, this shoe will be covered in a light purple lavender aesthetic, from head to toe. The midsole and the three stripes are white, all while South Park branding can be found on the insole. From there, Towelie's eyes can be found on the tongue, and under UV light, they actually go red as if the character has gotten high. It's a great little detail that all South Park fans can enjoy.

There is no release date for the shoe just yet although you can expect them to drop very soon. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas