Sneaker culture and weed culture rarely intersect, but the union can result in some pretty dope products — remember Curren$y's "Jet Life"-themed Reebok Question or his smoker-friendly Club C sneaker collab? Highlights in the history of kush & kicks for sure, but now it's looking like adidas is turning to South Park to take the crown for 2021.



Image via adidas



Image via adidas

Anyone that got a chance to watch the "Pandemic Special" episode of South Park, currently streaming on HBO Max, knows for certain that we can expect to see Cartman and the gang for the long run — what's 23 seasons on air anyway! Diehard fans are well aware of the character Towelie, an animated towel used as an anthropomorphic analogy that doesn't need to be described for seasoned smokers. The Campus 80s silhouette used for this collab is designed to look exactly like the character, complete with a lavender-colored french terry upper and eye motifs that change under UV light and turn red to signal...well, y'all know!

The rest of shoe takes on a clean finish overall, pairing the lavender detailing with a crisp white midsole, matching Three Stripes on the side panels as per usual and a white leather heel counter complimented further with adidas' signature Trefoil logo in lavender. The shoes look cozy AF based off first glance, and the overall simplicity makes it one of those kicks you can rock with majority of your wardrobe if you're not planning on keeping these on ice as a collector. All and all, we're sure you'll be the flyest in the cypher come 4/20 if you decide to add these to your rotation.

No official release date set for these, but word on the block is that they're most likely dropping on 4/20/21. Check out some more pics of the South Park x adidas Campus 80s "Towelie" kicks releasing for 4/20 below:



Image via adidas



Image via adidas



Image via adidas

Image via adidas



Image via adidas

