A man in South Dakota has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after his mother unknowingly served his weed brownies to seniors at a local care center. The man, Michael Koranda, pled guilty to a felony drug charge.

“I’m really sorry,” he told the judge at his sentencing. “This impacted so many in the community, and I’m sorry for that. So many people got sick, and that wasn’t my intention for that to happen.”



Judge Cheryle Gering recognized that the crime was unintentional, but said that Koranda's actions harmed the unsuspecting victims.

In addition to the 60 days in jail, Koranda will spend two years on probation and has been ordered to pay more than $3,400 in court costs and restitution. He must also write a letter of apology to the victims.

Koranda has since resigned from his position as a music teacher at the Bon Homme school district.

After being questioned by law enforcement, Koranda, 46, admitted to having purchased THC butter during a recent trip to Colorado.

“Michael admitted to bringing 1 pound of THC butter to make the pan of brownies and then went to bed, and his mother unknowingly took the brownies to the card game where several people ate them,” police said. “Michael said the remaining half pound of butter was still at his house.”

