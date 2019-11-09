A 24-year-old man from South Carolina got far more than he bargained for when he made a trip to McDonald's for some grub. According to Fox News, Parrish Brown went to the Hilton Head Island McDonald's and placed an order for a double cheeseburger, 10-piece chicken McNuggets and sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Looking back, Parrish believes asking for "extra lemon" was taken as a code word for a marijuana infusion since he claims to have gotten "high as a kite" after he found three bags of weed in his cup. “Well, I was high and panicking and at work, so I called my dad,” he explained. “I didn’t want to get in trouble for this.”

Because he's never dabbled in cannabis he didn't recognize an off-taste. “I have never had weed a day in my life, so immediately after I started drinking it, I started to feel weird and it didn’t taste like something I recognized,” he explained.

An investigation is underway to find out how weed made its way in Parrish's cup whether on accident or on purpose. “Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim," a rep for McDonald’s told the publication.