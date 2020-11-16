South Carolina has fired head football coach Will Muschamp after a disappointing 2-5 start to the season.

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement, Sunday, according to ESPN. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football."

The team suffered their third straight loss, Saturday, with a 59-42 defeat to Ole Miss. South Carolina has allowed 159 total points during the losing streak.

"I appreciate everything Coach Muschamp has done for our University. He is a true professional and strong advocate for our student-athletes," South Carolina president Bob Caslen said. "Under his leadership, our football players excelled in the classroom and served as mentors in the community. Will also brought much-needed stability to the program. However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction."

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will remain the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

[Via]