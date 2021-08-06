Jorja Smith started her summer by releasing the incredible eight-track project Be Right Back. Featuring tracks like "Gone," "Addicted," and "Bussdown," Be Right Back served as her first body of work since her critically acclaimed debut album Lost & Found in 2018, and it signaled an exciting new chapter in her career.

Jorja Smith's momentum from earlier this summer may be simmering down, however, as her latest release, a single with GuiltyBeatz titled "All Of This," is starting to pick up traction on social media and attract a lot of negative attention.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"He’s so wonderful to work with and when we initially started the song, it was more a fall to the floor type beat," Jorja explained while recounting the making of "All Of This" alongside GuiltyBeatz. "He’s shared Amapiano playlists with me before and then during the first lockdown in 2020, he sent me a version of the song like it is now. We then finished writing the song remotely, exchanging messages over WhatsApp with his girlfriend Abby who is also a writer. It’s all about someone who doesn't deserve you and thinking wow, you really had all of my once, ew."

Since its release, HNHH users have so far given "All Of This" a bleak rating of "Meh," and it appears that several South African fans and people more familiar with the Amapiano genre are in agreeance. Apparently, many fans view the UK artist's attempt at Amapiano as disgraceful and flat-out unimpressive. Thus, fans have subsequently started dragging Jorja on Twitter.

One user argued that Jorja's new song is the perfect example for why international genres benefit from gatekeeping, saying, "Jorja smith is already on the cover of spotify for amapiano, with her fake amapiano song." Other Twitter users who simply don't care for Jorja Smith's music at all have also opted to hop in on the conversation, offering crass takes like, "Jorja Smith is one of the most versatile artists of our generation, she's trash in every genre she does."

See for yourself all of the negative attention that Jorja Smith has been receiving on Twitter following the release of "All Of This."