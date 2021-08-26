Soulja Boy's Third Comeback Is Going Well In T.I.-Assisted "Copy & Paste" Video

Soulja Boy and T.I. get in their bags for the "Copy & Paste" video.

Soulja Boy is one of the most influential rappers of our time, and he knows it too. He was the first rapper to officially do a lot of things, and he pretty much single-handedly changed the course of music history with "Crack Dat," which ended up ushering in a new video-based, viral-marketing strategy to music. As the 31-year-old artist continues to innovate his brand in the midst of his third comeback, Big Draco has officially dropped off the music video for "Copy & Paste," which, alongside "Rick & Morty" and "She Make It Clap," has been one of Soulja's recent hits.

With a never-ending supply of new music from Soulja, it can be tiresome to stay fully up-to-date with what he's been up to, but he has managed to, yet again, enjoy a very successful stretch of his career, over a decade after he first popped off. With "Copy & Paste," both rappers are in their bags, with Soulja accusing other rappers of stealing his swag and T.I. saying that, without him, trap music might have never existed.

Watch the new music video above for "Copy & Paste" and let us know what you want to hear from Soulja Boy this year.