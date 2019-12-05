Soulja Boy came into 2019 strong. He made the rounds and was gearing up for a big year ahead. Unfortunately, legal repercussions landed him back in jail and he's been relatively low key since his release. That period of time when he was making his rounds and preparing for the "biggest comeback. He was gaining the recognition he deserves for his influence and impact on the game. There was also a boxing match between Soulja Boy and Jake Paul that was supposed to take place but clearly never happened. Maybe 2020 is the year, though.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Miami Mike, Soulja Boy's manager, confirmed that the "Crank Dat" rapper has been moving like an OG since his release from prison. Apparently, his three-month stint has made him take on a healthier lifestyle that includes quitting lean. "Yes, he’s moving like a OG. He’s about to fight the Jake Paul guy. He’s quit drinking lean. He’s gained 50 pounds since he’s been out. He helping… getting smooth and he’s working out, he’s got buff and he’s just moving like an OG," Mike told HipHopDX.

With Soulja Boy readying himself to get back into the fold, Mike revealed that Soulja Boy's been on a well-needed break. His recent maturity have also opened the doors for business opportunities.

"More people want to deal with him now because he’s not wilding out. He’s on the grown man stuff. So, he wants to venture more into movies and stuff like that. But, I have a couple people that have a deal on the table to get him a deal. So, that’s why he’s not really on social media, he’s on a social media break and a life break," he continued.