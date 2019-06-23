TMZ broke the news. Soulja Boy's kidnapping case has been thrown out of court. Back in February, a woman going by the name of Kayla (on public record) accused Soulja Boy of kidnapping scheme, emanating from a dispute turned violent. According to her incident report, after being withheld on the ground, she was punched, and kicked to the face, then Soulja Boy allegedly held her captive for a total of 6 hours inside of a garage - charges he's vehemently denied up to the present moment.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Kayla, the police investigation did not produce any incriminating evidence of note. During the process, the Sherriff's Dept. fielded a search warrant for Soulja Boy's abode, but they ultimately came up empty. The incursion, did, however, pose a slight issue for the cops administering the search, as their squad car was hit by vandals while parked outside Soulja Boy's abode.

Given the circumstances, Ventura County's District Attorney was given little choice but to abandon filing charges without further delay. For the record, Soulja Boy was NOT found culpable of the vandalism that occurred outside his residence. Bear in mind, the rejection of Kayla's kidnapping charges have no effect over the 240-day jail sentence Soulja is currently at the midway mark of serving.

