Soulja Boy's Hot Streak Continues With "Rockstar!"

Aron A.
August 08, 2021 16:09
Soulja Boy prepares for the deluxe edition of "Big Draco."


Soulja Boy's hustle is truly unmatched. While other rappers are sleeping, he's likely plotting on his next move, whether it's his next release or another move in the world of tech. It's been a little over a week since the rapper unveiled his latest project, Big Draco which serves as his first release on a major label in a few years. Unfortunately, the album's release felt a bit lackluster but still, Draco is preparing to drop the deluxe edition soon.

Despite recently dropping an album, Soulja Boy's still flooding his YouTube page with new releases. This morning, he unveiled his latest single, "Rockstar," a melodic, auto-tune-laden production that finds Soulja Boy delivering more braggadocious bars about his lavish lifestyle. There's certainly a Playboi Carti influence that lingers on the production but nonetheless, Draco is going hard.

Peep the new record from Soulja Boy below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a rockstar
Orgy with 10 bitches, I'm a rockstar
Lambo with the switches, I'm a rockstar
Shoot it 'til it's empty, I'm a rockstar

