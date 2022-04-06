In an unexpected turn of events, a woman has come forward to detail her alleged 10-year relationship with Soulja Boy. When it comes to the "I did it first" rapper, we're never surprised at what news may surface, but fans were caught off guard when 29-year-old Aliyah Hayes sat down with the Daily Mail to detail her decade-long on-again-off-again romance with Soulja.

Aliyah suggested that she was still in a relationship with the rapper when she learned last month with the rest of the world that he is expecting a son with a hairdresser named Jackie. The news was shared on social media after a video of the gender reveal event went viral. According to Aliyah, it was only a few days prior that she spent the night with Soulja Boy.

She also claimed that Soulja has been texting and calling her since the news of the pregnancy hit the internet stating that he wants to still be with her.

"I found out with the rest of the world and I thought we were best friends. We were lovers, we've known each other for a decade," said Aliyah. "When I saw it, I was devastated, I dropped my phone. My heart dropped into my stomach, I fell over and started crying because I was heartbroken. I thought our future had nothing to do with another woman being pregnant. I found out their gender reveal was very last minute and it just broke my heart."

Aliyah also shared that she met Jackie "once or twice" in the past and that Jackie was aware that Aliyah was Soulja's girlfriend.

"I knew he was friends with her friends, I knew she did hair," she said. "When I came across her, she was very nice to me – she knew I was his girlfriend, we would kiss and be close with each other in front of her. I saw her once more at New Year's Eve and I believe she was doing hair. I was his date – it's New Year's Eve and that's a couple's day."

"He is my boyfriend, we talked back in August and we made it official. I made that commitment to him that he is the only man I want to be with and vice versa. We've been together ever since. I was at his house, I was also in his YouTube show. He just made it clear that I was the queen and he was the king and that's how we dealt with each other."

Aliyah also claimed that she was never in it for the "limelight" but is truly in love with Soulja. "I love him unconditionally and I believe he loves me unconditionally as well. I don't believe he wants to change anything about our relationship because loving unconditionally allows people to do what they want to do and still love them."

She added, "I'm still healing, I'm still heartbroken so I'm not sure yet but I do love him unconditionally. I will love him for the rest of my life and I truly love him unconditionally as God taught me to." Watch her interview below.

[via]