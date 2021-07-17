While things have seemingly been on the up-and-up for Soulja Boy professionally, he's facing some serious accusations in his personal life which now resulted in a restraining order. According to TMZ, Soulja Boy has agreed to a three-year domestic violence restraining order which was filed by the woman accusing him of sexual assault. The restraining order expires on July 16th, 2024.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

The rapper, nor the woman, appeared in court for the hearing. Both of their attorneys made appearances and agreed to the terms of the restraining order.

The woman who is being protected by the restraining order filed a lawsuit against Soulja Boy in January, alleging that he sexually assaulted her. She claims that she worked as his personal assistant and was assaulted shortly after she was hired. The woman claims it began with unsolicited nudes before evolving into a relationship. However, she said that she was getting raped and assaulted for two years.

In court documents, the woman accused Soulja Boy of pushing her out of a car and making her walk five miles. She also accused the rapper of sexually assaulting her and paying her $1000 after he felt remorseful.

Soulja Boy has vehemently denied these allegations against him. He previously addressed his accuser's claims in a slew of since-deleted tweets.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding this matter.

