Soulja Boy Unveils "Rick N Morty" Remix Ft. Tory Lanez & Rich The Kid

Aron A.
July 18, 2021 17:03
Rick N Morty (Remix)
Soulja Boy Feat. Rich The Kid & Tory Lanez

Soulja Boy calls on Tory Lanez and Rich The Kid for the remix.


It was only a few weeks back when Soulja Boy dropped a freestyle during a live stream that transformed into a viral smash. Similar to the release of "She Make It Clap," Soulja Boy dropped some impromptu bars on a live stream of Fortnite when he was playing Rick Sanchez's character. It didn't take long for Soulja Boy to bank off of its organic success and follow it up with a studio version of the track. Ultimately, it caught the attention of Adult Swim who chose to include the song in the promotion of the show's fifth season.

Soulja Boy's keeping the momentum going with a brand new remix. Just days after unveiling Rich The Kid's verse on the record, he's now released the song's official remix with another new verse from Tory Lanez who opens his verse with a reference to last summer's shooting. 

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm in that lab doin' fraud like I'm Rick, n***a
Neiman Marcus, debit cards, hope they hit n***a
He be hangin' with them hoes a lot but I got something for that bitch, n***a
She better fuck me now while I'm still a rich n***a

