Soulja Boy Unveils New Single "Run It Up"

Aron A.
October 23, 2021 16:44
Run It Up
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy is back with a brand new single.


Soulja Boy has been delivering banger after banger this year. With no intentions of slowing down anytime soon, Soulja's return to the rap game has been welcomed with nostalgia, even as he tries to reinvent his sound with the new wave of rappers emerging. He is certainly keeping up with the pace that music is released these days. He dropped three projects within a span of a few months earlier this year, on top of the slew of loose singles that he scattered across his YouTube and Soundcloud page.

This week, the rapper came through with a brand new single titled, "Run It Up." Soaking in auto-tune, the rapper delivers a fun-filled record celebrating his wealth and success.

Check out the latest from Soulja Boy below.

Quotable Lyrics
Private jet, tour bus, Draco pullin' up
Hunnid K, 2 hunnid K, duffled up
Catch a opp, catch a opp, turn a opp to dust

