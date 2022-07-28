Soulja Boy Unveils New Project "Soulja World 2"

Soulja Boy remains one of the most entertaining individuals in hip-hop, though it's not, particularly due to his music. The rapper continues to find himself in beef and controversies but things have escalated quite a bit with Charleston White. Though the internet personality allegedly called the cops on Big Draco, the Atlanta artist isn't allowing these small feuds fuck up his hustle.

This week, Soulja Boy came through with the official follow-up to 2021's Soulja World. The 16-song project does not boast any features, allowing Soulja Boy to shine all on his own. It also includes the single, "Chanel," which he released prior to the releasing his new project.

Check out the latest body of work from Soulja Boy below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.