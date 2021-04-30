Soulja Boy Unleashes The Official Video For His Viral Hit "She Make It Clap"

Soulja Boy's music video for "She Make It Clap" features cameos from Chief Keef and Desiigner.

Since storming onto the music scene with "Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)" in 2007, Soulja Boy has been one of the most interesting artists in Hip-Hop. Time after time, critics, fans, and even well-known rappers have counted the Atlanta artist out, but for every time that someone doubts his success, Soulja Boy finds a way to come back even harder.

Most recently, the music industry has been witnessing Big Draco's latest resurgence. After delivering the 14-track project Soulja World in February, Soulja Boy has preceded to invite listeners back into his own world by dropping off his latest viral sensation, the infectious single "She Make It Clap."

Since the release of "She Make It Clap," Soulja Boy has topped both the Billboard Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts, and as of today, Big Draco continues to assume the number one position on both of them. Throughout the success of "She Make It Clap," detractors have still been coming for Soulja Boy by trying to diminish his intellect, but today, the SODMG artist has proved once again that he's in "comeback mode."

In effort to keep the momentum going for his new viral success, Big Draco has released the quick two-minute music video for "She Make it Clap," which features a few cameos from some eclectic Hip-Hop artists, including Chief Keef and Desiigner. Scroll back to the top of the page to check out the visuals for Soulja Boy's "She Make It Clap," and stay tuned to see if the new music video will be enough to translate the song's viral success over to the Billboard Hot 100.