Soulja Boy Unleashes New Track "BOP!"

Aron A.
July 12, 2021 20:50
Soulja Boy drops off his new track, "Bop!"


If you're a fan of Soulja Boy, chances are you've been enjoying the recent influx of music he's been releasing. The rapper is still riding high off of "She Make It Clap," the viral TikTok sensation that had everyone and their moms doing the dance. It was almost like 2007 all over again. The single, along with a new label deal, has opened up the gates for the release of his forthcoming album, Draco which is due out later this month.

Over the weekend, the rapper delivered a non-stop stream of music including a remix to his "Rick N Morty" freestyle featuring Rich The Kid. Now, he's come through with a new track called, "Bop!" which was among several other tracks he dropped in a matter of days.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
She make it bop
I got my glock
N***a reach for my chain 
I'm shootin' off top

